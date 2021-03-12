LAX Concessions Co. Must Litigate Workers' Wage Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed that an airport restaurant operator can't force unionized employees to arbitrate their proposed wage and hour class action, holding that the employees' collective bargaining agreement did not preclude taking their claims to court. In an unpublished opinion filed on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the Second Appellate District unanimously upheld the trial court's decision that SSP America Inc., which operates concessions at Los Angeles International Airport, can't compel arbitration of a suit brought by dishwasher Tramon Wilson-Davis, who claims the company doesn't properly pay its employees minimum wage or overtime. While SSP argued that...

