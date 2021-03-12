NY Defamation Ruling Seen As Win For Sex Assault Survivors

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- The alleged assailant was a Brooklyn prosecutor, the sexual assault victim a New York Daily News reporter. A month before trial, the prosecutor sued her for defamation. The criminal case ended with a hung jury. But sexual assault survivors saw a victory unfold recently after an appeals court tossed the defamation lawsuit and issued a warning that such claims could silence victims, attorneys said. A Manhattan trial judge overseeing the defamation case erred by refusing to dismiss the suit accusing the female reporter of falsely reporting to police that the former Brooklyn assistant district attorney, Chrismy Sagaille, twice put his tongue...

