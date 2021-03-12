Trio Convicted In NCAA Bribery Case Will Appeal To Top Court

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- Two Adidas basketball marketers and an aspiring agent will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Second Circuit ruling upholding their convictions for defrauding certain Adidas-sponsored universities by paying recruits to steer them to those schools, according to court filings by the defendants on Thursday and Friday. The filings seek a stay of the New York-based appeals court's mandate after it declined on March 5 to rehear the case. They argue the convictions are an expansion of federal criminal fraud laws and raise substantial legal questions that are prime for review by the high court. The mixed Second Circuit ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS