Atty In Failed WWE Case Blasts 'Suspect' K&L Gates Fee Bid

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who was previously sanctioned for his conduct in pursuing now-dismissed claims that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. hid the risks of head injuries said Friday that the company can't score more than half a million dollars in legal fees, calling K&L Gates LLP's billing rates "suspect." Attorney Konstantine W. Kyros of Kyros Law Offices PC, who was sanctioned in 2018 for overly lengthy and frivolous filings, told a Connecticut federal judge that the nearly $574,000 fee requested by WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon, is based on K&L Gates partner Jerry S. McDevitt's "patently unreasonable" $950 hourly rate, or nearly twice that...

