Solar Investor Says Spain Can't Dismiss $31M Award Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A British renewable energy investor urged a D.C. federal judge to let it proceed with its enforcement suit over a €28.2 million ($31.1 million) arbitral award, arguing that U.S. courts are obligated to confirm International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes awards and should not relitigate disputes. InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd.'s arbitration success at the ICSID was part of a spate of actions against the Kingdom of Spain following its decision to backtrack on renewable energy incentives promised during the late 2000s. In its memorandum on Friday opposing Spain's dismissal bid, InfraRed urged the court to grant summary judgment and...

