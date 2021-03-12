Trump Order Blacklisting Chinese Co. Xiaomi Blocked

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge Friday granted Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Corp.'s request to preliminarily block a Trump administration order placing it on a blacklist over alleged military ties, saying the company has shown the former administration's decision wasn't based on much, if any, analysis. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that Xiaomi has shown that the Trump administration's U.S. Department of Defense violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it designated the company as a "Communist Chinese military company," or CCMC, in that the decision was arbitrary and capricious, according to the 26-page order. The judge said the DOD's two-page memo explaining...

