Ford PowerShift Buyer Has 'Tough Row To Hoe,' Judge Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A consumer who says the Ford Motor Co. sold him a Fiesta with a faulty DPS6 "PowerShift" transmission might have a "tough row to hoe" in his argument that the claims were filed in a timely manner, a California federal judge said during a hearing Friday. From his courtroom in downtown Los Angeles during a remote hearing, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. indicated that he was inclined to grant Ford's motion for summary judgment in Jeff K. Hobart's lawsuit, which is part of multidistrict litigation targeting the automaker's allegedly defective DPS6 transmission systems, noting Ford's argument that Hobart filed his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS