Koh Won't Toss Google Privacy Suit Over 'Incognito Mode'

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- U.S District Judge Lucy Koh on Friday rejected Google LLC's bid to toss a proposed privacy class action alleging Google surreptitiously tracks users of its Chrome browser while they're in "incognito" or private browsing mode, dismissing the tech conglomerate's arguments that users consented to the data collection and that Google disclosed its practices. In a 41-page order, Judge Koh said Google hasn't shown users agreed to being tracked while they're searching in private browsing mode, particularly since Google's "general disclosure" in its privacy policy never mentions private browsing or explains Googled collects data while private browsing mode is engaged. "Google cannot demonstrate...

