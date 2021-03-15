Ga. Court Says Landlord Clear In Fatal Shooting

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Georgia's high court ruled on Monday that a landlord's liability for the death of a visitor hinges on that person's relationship to the landlord, not the visitor's relationship to a tenant. The Georgia Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, affirmed a lower-court ruling that under Georgia law, property manager ECI Management Corp. and others don't have to face a wrongful death suit from the wife of Franklin Callens. The court held that because Callens was visiting a tenant, he did not have the same protections as a tenant and had no mutual legal interest with the owner of the Atlanta apartment...

