Seinfeld Copyright Accuser Warns Penalty Will Bankrupt Him

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A filmmaker who filed an unsuccessful copyright case against Jerry Seinfeld over "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" is pleading with a federal judge not to impose a "crippling" award of attorney fees. About three weeks after U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled that the penalty was necessary to deter such "opportunistic" cases, Christian Charles warned her on Friday that requiring him to repay Seinfeld would "force him into bankruptcy." "Charles created a show that existing Second Circuit law permitted Seinfeld to steal from him," an attorney for Charles wrote. "After suffering that injustice, the rules of the legal system have...

