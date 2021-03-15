Insurer Group Says FCA Liability Shouldn't Extend To Sureties

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- An insurance industry trade group has urged a D.C. federal judge to toss False Claims Act allegations against insurers who bonded construction firms accused of lying about being veteran-owned, saying that finding the insurers liable would "upend" the surety industry. The Hudson Insurance Co. and the Hanover Insurance Co. are not legally obligated to verify the socioeconomic status of the construction firms they provide bonds for on federal projects, the Surety and Fidelity Association of America said in an amicus brief posted on Friday. Finding them liable for the alleged fraud of those firms would lead to "an unprecedented industrywide shift...

