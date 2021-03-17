Anonymous Sex-Trafficking Victim Drops Hotel Co. Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An anonymous victim in a sex-trafficking lawsuit has voluntarily dismissed her case against lodging company G6 Hospitality LLC in California federal court, less than a week after the company filed a sanctions motion saying she refused to provide her or her alleged traffickers' identities. The woman, who is identified in court documents only by the initials K.R., filed her notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice on Tuesday, the same day that G6 Hospitality withdrew its motion for civil contempt and sanctions against the victim's attorneys. Each party shall bear its own costs, according to the dismissal notice. In its March 12...

