GameStop Frenzy No Reason To Jettison Securities Theory

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A recent Law360 guest article[1] makes some remarkably broad claims that ignore established finance theory and securities case law. The article contends that (1) securities litigation is a hotbed of junk science concerning market efficiency, specifically with respect to the use of Cammer and Krogman factors, and (2) the apparent mispricing of GameStop Corp.'s stock is crucial, new and fatal evidence against the fraud-on-the-market presumption. Both these claims are misguided and easily refuted. Some of the controversy regarding the use of market efficiency in securities litigation stems from a semantic misunderstanding of the term "efficient market" and its use in theory...

