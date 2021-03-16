States Take Lead On Worker Protections For Legal Pot Users

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in at least nine states have introduced bills this year to bar employers from taking adverse actions against prospective employees who test positive for cannabis on a drug test, but employment attorneys and advocates say they may be toothless without federal reform. The details of the bills vary by state: In some cases, legislators are only seeking legal protections for public employees, and most bills only apply to qualified medical cannabis patients. Pending Bills Lawmakers in at least nine states plus D.C. have introduced bills to bolster or amend protections for workers who use state-legal cannabis. California Assembly Bill 1256...

