Robinhood Seeks To Nix Customers' Data Breach Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Robinhood users who claim to be affected by a data breach haven't made the case that their losses were the result of inadequate security measures, the stock-trading platform has told a California federal court. Robinhood Financial LLC and its affiliates on Friday asked the court to dismiss the suit, which accuses Robinhood of negligence and breaches of California state laws. While the Robinhood customers claim they lost personal information and money after a data breach, they never showed that the data breach was due to any inaction on Robinhood's part, the company argued. "Plaintiffs cannot point to any fact demonstrating that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS