Prickett Jones, Kessler Topaz Tapped To Lead Match.com Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Prickett Jones and Kessler Topaz edged out a team led by Andrews & Springer, Friedman Oster and Cohen Milstein on Monday to helm a stockholder challenge to the $30 billion spinoff of Match Group, Match.com's parent, from IAC/Interactivecorp on July 1, 2020. Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said in a seven-page finding that court-developed selection factors "marginally" favor the chosen team, which represents Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust for Southern Nevada Plan A. The two sides made their case for class lead status during arguments March 9, with the vice chancellor subsequently determining neither stockholder group...

