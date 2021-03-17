Schnader Defeats $8M Malpractice Suit Over Deal Advice

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ended malpractice claims against Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP lodged by a Canadian investment company seeking to blame the firm for $10 million in losses from an investment in an electric vehicle company. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said Monday that Terracap Ventures Inc. and an affiliate aren't the ones who took the financial hit when an investment in an electric vehicle company "went south," but rather its president and other investors. Since none of them are involved in the litigation nor were they clients of the firm, there is no basis for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS