Sentinel Can't Avoid Chiropractor's COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Monday refused to toss a chiropractic center's proposed class action against Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. over coverage for losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, rejecting Sentinel's arguments that the center lacked standing to bring nationwide claims. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael Vazquez sided with Back2Health Chiropractic Center LLC, denying the insurer's motion to dismiss and finding that the court need not be concerned with potential future members of a class that has not yet been certified. At this stage of the litigation, "it must only be satisfied that it has personal jurisdiction over defendant...

