Zuora Investor Class Wins Cert. In Software Stock Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in San Francisco has certified a class of investors in cloud-based subscription company Zuora who claim the company concealed incompatibility between two of its products, causing its stock price to decline when it acknowledged it was struggling to integrate the tools. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston granted the certification bid filed by lead plaintiff the New Zealand Methodist Trust Association, at the same time designating the fund class representative and naming its Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP legal team class counsel in the class action. The class includes those who purchased Zuora shares between...

