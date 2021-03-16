Spanish Gas Co. And Egypt Settle $2B Award Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Spanish gas company has agreed to drop its $2 billion award confirmation suit against Egypt in D.C. federal court after the parties inked a settlement ending their yearslong dispute over Egypt cutting off a natural gas plant's supply. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes issued Unión Fenosa Gas SA the award against the Arab Republic of Egypt after finding that the state-owned gas company breached a contract by cutting off UFG's gas supply to its liquefied natural gas plant in Damietta. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Tuesday accepted UFG and Egypt's Monday joint stipulation of dismissal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS