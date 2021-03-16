Judge Says Insurer Doesn't Cover Hilton's $20M Mold Damage

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. isn't responsible for $20 million in coverage for an Atlanta Hilton's mold damage, a Georgia federal judge ruled Monday, saying the mold was caused by defects already existing in the hotel's construction well before the insurer began covering the property. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee found Sky Harbor Atlanta Northeast LLC and Crestline Hotels & Resort LLC, which owned and managed the Hilton, couldn't show heavy rains caused the hotel's water intrusion issues. Instead, the hotel's existing construction defects were the sole cause, the judge said. "[T]here was no change to the hotel resulting from an external...

