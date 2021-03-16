Boeing Looks To 5th Circ. After Docs Order In 737 Max Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Boeing is seeking permission to appeal to the Fifth Circuit a decision forcing it to hand over hundreds of documents it claims are protected by attorney-client privilege in a proposed class action accusing it and Southwest Airlines of colluding to keep unsafe 737 Max 8 jets in the air. The Boeing Company is fighting against a Monday ruling from U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant — who conducted an in-camera review of the materials — that the crime-fraud exception pierces attorney-client privilege for documents that involve Boeing employees discussing how to respond to media inquiries about recent crashes. The communications include...

