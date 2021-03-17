DOI Defends Gambling Green Light On Kan. Tribal Trust Land

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has urged a Kansas federal judge to reject a challenge by the state, municipalities and two tribes to a decision to acquire land for the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma's gambling project, saying the agency had no choice but to take the land into trust. Kansas, Sumner County, the city of Mulvane, the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska, and the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska claim a former DOI official shouldn't have approved the acquisition of land in Park City for the Wyandotte tribe, saying the tribe had already exercised...

