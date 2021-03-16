Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Attys Fight Edelson's Deposition Request In $2M Theft Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Two former Girardi Keese partners argued Monday that they shouldn't be deposed over their jurisdictional challenge in Edelson PC's Illinois federal suit over allegedly stolen plane crash settlement funds, saying Edelson has all the information it needs in the dispute.

David Lira and Keith Griffin, former partners of now-bankrupt Girardi Keese PC, argued that Edelson's request amounts to an improper bid for merits discovery that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly should reject. The Edelson firm has asked to depose the pair related to a jurisdictional dispute in its Illinois suit claiming they helped disgraced founder Thomas Girardi steal $2 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!