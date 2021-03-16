Ex-Attys Fight Edelson's Deposition Request In $2M Theft Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Two former Girardi Keese partners argued Monday that they shouldn't be deposed over their jurisdictional challenge in Edelson PC's Illinois federal suit over allegedly stolen plane crash settlement funds, saying Edelson has all the information it needs in the dispute. David Lira and Keith Griffin, former partners of now-bankrupt Girardi Keese PC, argued that Edelson's request amounts to an improper bid for merits discovery that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly should reject. The Edelson firm has asked to depose the pair related to a jurisdictional dispute in its Illinois suit claiming they helped disgraced founder Thomas Girardi steal $2 million in...

