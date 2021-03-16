Carton Fraud Victim Says Radio Comeback Means He Can Pay

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Since being released from prison, New York City radio host Craig Carton has made a "remarkable comeback," returning to a popular drive-time slot, a man victimized by the sports talker told a Manhattan federal judge Monday in a letter that requests a stepped-up schedule for restitution. The filing lodged by medical supply company owner Gerard LoDuca says Carton still owes him more than $435,000 and asks U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who oversaw Carton's trial and sentencing, to order him to pay up. The 52-year-old Carton was convicted by a jury of fraud and conspiracy in 2019 after prosecutors from the...

