Sen. Padilla Urges Citizenship For Essential Workers

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- In his first speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., addressed his roots as the son of a short-order cook and a house cleaner from Mexico, calling on his colleagues to back legislation to grant essential workers citizenship. Padilla became the first Latino senator from California when he was appointed to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as the Golden State's junior senator in January. On Monday, he asked his fellow lawmakers to back the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act, telling the chamber it would dignify hardworking families like his own by recognizing their contribution while beginning to mend gaps...

