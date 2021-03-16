Car Theft Victim Not Liable For Woman's Crash Death

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a lawsuit against a man whose car was stolen, saying the family of a passenger in the car who died in a crash 10 days later didn't show that the car owner caused her death. The three-judge panel said Judge Daniel T. Gillespie of Cook County Circuit Court was right to dismiss the suit with prejudice because while the owner, Sander Y. Castro, left the car running when it was stolen, the driver of the car at the time of the deadly crash was either Max Barnes or...

