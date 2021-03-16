Amazon, Telemarketers Settle Over Alleged Online Jobs Scam

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Amazon settled claims against some of the defendants it accused of operating a multilayered telemarketing scheme that tricked victims into thinking they were pursuing work-from-home opportunities with the Seattle-based online retail giant, according to a stipulated permanent injunction and dismissal filed in Washington federal court Monday. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the Western District of Washington signed off on the injunction, with defendants Cash Network LLC, Peter Bradford and Rasheed Ali agreeing among other things to never use counterfeit versions of any trademarks registered by Amazon.com LLC with any advertising or marketing. Any terms of the settlement beyond the...

