Calif. Targets 'Dark Patterns' With Beefed Up Privacy Regs

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced new regulations Monday aimed at controlling the sale of personal information in the Golden State, this time targeting so-called "dark patterns" that make it harder for consumers to opt out of the sale of their data. It's the latest round of modifications to the California Consumer Privacy Act, which was signed into law in June 2018 and took effect last year. The landmark law strengthened data privacy rights for consumers, giving them the right to know about the collection of personal information, delete it and opt out of its sale. The new guidelines approved by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS