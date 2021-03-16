BofA Accused Of Duping Customers Into Paying Transfer Fees

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Bank of America account holders filed a proposed class action Tuesday alleging that the banking giant is duping customers into paying millions in unnecessary fees to send money over the ACH network, the electronic payment system that transmits billions every day. In a complaint filed in New York federal court, account holders Tami Bruin and Eline Barokas allege that Bank of America NA misleads customers like themselves into thinking they must pay a fee to make an ACH transfer, when they could actually avoid those fees entirely. "For those looking to make a dishonest dollar, the question is a perennial one:...

