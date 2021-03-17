Real Estate Rumors: Regency Centers, MAC Cosmetics, Vista

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An entity led by investor Raanan Katz, who owns part of the Miami Heat, has paid $17 million for a retail property in Plantation, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 500-560 N. Pine Island Road, a 47,678-square-foot retail plaza, and the seller is Regency Centers Corp., according to the report. MAC Cosmetics is looking to sublease out roughly 10,000 square feet at four locations in New York, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The retailer is looking for a third party to take space at 165 Smith St. in Brooklyn as well as 853...

