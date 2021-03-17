Uber Drivers Get UK Minimum Wage After Top Court Ruling

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 4:30 PM GMT) -- Uber said on Wednesday that its drivers in the U.K. will receive minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions after a Supreme Court ruling over the workers' employment status, promising that settlement offers for back pay will follow. The delivery and ride-hire company's brief public announcement said the added pay starts on Wednesday and will be available for all Uber drivers across Britain. "Drivers are an essential part of our everyday lives, and we are proud to be making these changes to how they earn with Uber," the company stated. The pay upgrade follows a Feb. 19 decision by Britain's highest court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS