GOP Says Biden Broke Law By Freezing Border Wall Funds

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Republican senators accused President Joe Biden on Wednesday of violating federal law when he suspended border wall construction and ordered a freeze on funds without congressional approval, arguing such actions contributed to a surge in illegal border crossings. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 39 other GOP senators argued in a letter addressed to the Government Accountability Office's comptroller general that President Biden cannot "impound funding provided by Congress." "The president's actions directly contributed to this unfortunate, yet entirely avoidable, scenario," the senators wrote in their letter. "They are also a blatant violation of federal law and infringe on Congress'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS