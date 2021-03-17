Eataly Hit With Suit Over Chicago Workers' Finger Scans

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Italian marketplace and restaurant chain Eataly has been hit with a state court suit claiming the company's Chicago unit required its employees to use registers that scan, collect and use their fingerprint data without first obtaining their informed consent. Former employee Norma Pacheco alleged in a complaint filed Monday that Eataly Chicago LLC has violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to provide workers with a publicly available data retention policy and obtain written consent before requiring them to use registers that grant access by scanning their fingerprints. BIPA violations have subjected her and other workers to increased data security...

