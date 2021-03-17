Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Sibor Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday revived a proposed class action accusing a slew of financial institutions of conspiring to fix interbank rates in the Singapore market, saying even though the initial plaintiff investment funds dissolved before the case began, the real party in interest had standing at all relevant times.

Judge Richard J. Sullivan, writing for the three-judge panel, vacated a district court's dismissal of Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC's claims against some of the world's largest banks — including Bank of America Corp. and Barclays — with the panel finding that FLH satisfied Article III of the U.S. Constitution and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!