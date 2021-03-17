Split Ga. Court Nixes $12M Atty Fees In Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A divided Georgia appellate court vacated a $12.7 million attorney fees award on Tuesday in a wrongful death case that netted a Georgia widow $32.8 million in damages, ruling 8-6 that the trial court's calculations were incorrect. The whole court decided two appeals in a case over the 2007 death of Georgia man Keith Mayfield in a state highway crash for which Georgia woman Vickie Kennison was found predominantly responsible. The majority of appellate judges affirmed the trial court's handling of evidence, despite allegations by Kennison of motion in limine violations, but they vacated and remanded the attorney fees order....

