McDonald's Says Ex-CEO Trying To 'Evade' Probe Of Affairs

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has accused former CEO Stephen Easterbrook of trying to evade a probe into his alleged improper sexual relationships with several subordinates as part of a Delaware lawsuit seeking to claw back more than $32 million in equity and severance benefits paid to him. In a court filing made public late Tuesday, counsel for McDonald's Corp. told the Delaware Chancery Court that Eastbrook's bid to have evidence gathering in the case occur in stages is his "latest effort ... to evade discovery concerning his improper sexual relationships with employees of McDonald's and affiliated entities." In a motion made public last month,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS