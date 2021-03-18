Ga. Appeals Court Ousts Special Master In Hotel Co. Dispute

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals said a special master appointed in a dispute between the owners of a hotel management company improperly acted as an investigator, witness and judge in the case, compromising his integrity. A three-judge panel on Tuesday said the appointment of Christopher A. Cohilas as special master and auditor while he simultaneously served as a limited receiver to oversee the breakup of a hotel management group violated a state law prohibiting judges from serving as witnesses in cases they are overseeing. Cohilas had to judge the credibility of his own work while serving in multiple roles, making his...

