AT&T Pulls Sponsored Data Due To Calif. Net Neutrality Law

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- AT&T says the need to comply with California's state net neutrality law is forcing it to end so-called sponsored data arrangements nationwide, a development hailed by at least one public advocate as "a win for an open and free internet." In a Wednesday blog post, AT&T wrote that it will no longer exclude affiliated entertainment services like DirecTV from customers' wireless data caps. California outlawed favorable treatment for content that is vertically owned or subsidized by third parties, also known as "zero rating," because it's seen as a form of content prioritization that could lead to discrimination against independently produced and distributed content....

