IMG Wants $11.5M From Streaming Site For Soccer Blackout

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 3:52 PM GMT) -- Entertainment management giant IMG has told a London court that a British sports streaming platform owes it up to $11.5 million, claiming the company is wrongly citing COVID-19 to try to escape a contract to show Italian soccer matches. DAZN Ltd. has sought to wrongfully terminate an agreement to broadcast matches from Italy's Serie A Championship to viewers in Brazil "on the false pretext that there has been a force majeure event when in truth no such event has occurred," the U.S. powerhouse says in a March 15 High Court counterclaim. Football in Italy and across Europe was disrupted by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS