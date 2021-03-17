Calif. Must Share Rx Data With Walgreens In Opioid Row

Law360, San Francisco (March 17, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge overseeing San Francisco's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, Walgreens and others for their alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic ordered the California Department of Justice on Wednesday to give Walgreens so-called de-identified data on pharmacies' dispensing practices from the state's prescription drug monitoring system database. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said Walgreens has a right to defend itself against the city of San Francisco's claim that the pharmacy chain created a public nuisance in the city by improperly dispensing prescription opioids. Walgreens intends to show that nonparty prescribers and dispensers are, in fact, responsible and...

