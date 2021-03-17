Ex-Blue Jays Pitcher's Astros Cheating Suit Strikes Out In LA

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit that a former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher brought against the Houston Astros and their owner over the team's 2017 sign-stealing scheme, saying the dispute does not belong in California but likely has a home in Texas. Following a morning hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper granted the Astros' motion to dismiss the case due to an inconvenient forum, telling the parties that if the allegations were sufficient to sustain jurisdiction in California, they would be sufficient in any state that had a Major League Baseball team. He noted that all witnesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS