9th Circ. Backs Seattle Hotel Worker Health Mandate

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Seattle has won a court battle over its decision to require hotels to enroll workers in an employee health plan or give them money to buy their own health insurance, with a Ninth Circuit panel ruling Wednesday that the ordinance doesn't tread on territory reserved for ERISA. The three-judge panel's holding lets Seattle keep its victory in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, which a Washington state federal judge handed it last year. The decision bolsters the legal argument that "health care regulation … historically has been a matter of local concern." Quoting from a prior Ninth Circuit ruling, Golden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS