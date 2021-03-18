Judge Urges Toss Of Twitter Privacy Suit For Lack Of Intent

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal magistrate judge has backed the dismissal of a suit claiming that Twitter "deceptively" obtained user phone numbers to target users with ads, finding no evidence that the company had shown the intent required to push the case forward. In a 23-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian A. Tsuchida on Wednesday recommended that Twitter user Darlin Gray's proposed class action against the social media platform be thrown out, in part because Gray failed to show that Twitter intended to use phone numbers provided for security purposes, such as protecting user accounts from hacking attempts, to connect users with advertisers. Gray claimed in September that...

