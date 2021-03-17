3rd Circ. Doubts Fax For Free Medical Webinar Flouts TCPA

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday questioned a Pennsylvania doctor's bid to revive his proposed class action alleging an unsolicited fax he received violated federal consumer protection law, noting that the communication didn't advertise a product or service for sale. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel pushed back on physician Robert Mauthe's assertion that Millennium Health LLC's fax seeking participation in an educational webinar was really just a ruse to sell the company's urine drug test. Mauthe claimed the fax constituted an advertisement under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. "Wait, wait ... it's a free webinar," U.S. Circuit Judge Peter Phipps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS