BMW Prevails In Class Action Over Electric Car Battery Life

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday handed BMW a win in a consolidated class action brought by electric car buyers accusing the carmaker of overstating the life of the battery in its i3 REx vehicles, ruling that the car "functioned the way that it was designed." U.S. District Judge Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. granted BMW's motion for summary judgment, finding that the purchasers hadn't offered evidence that shows the vehicle contained a design defect. The consumers had pointed to the opinion of their engineering expert, Patrick Donahue, but the judge said his testimony fell short. "[H]e opined only that the...

