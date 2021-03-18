Philly Suburb Residents Seek Cert. In Waste Incinerator Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania residents who live near a waste incinerator they say causes noxious emissions and the smell of burning plastic to permeate their property are pushing for class certification in their nuisance suit, telling a federal court the plant has caused widespread damages and concerns. The proposed class requested certification Wednesday, telling the Pennsylvania federal court that the plant run by Covanta Plymouth Renewable Energy LLC has caused a variety of harms to nearby residents, including potentially reduced property values and the loss of enjoyment of their yards when the incinerator is running. The proposed class includes as many as 7,900 households...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS