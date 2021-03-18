Real Estate Rumors: Gail Coniglio, BofA, Jay Schwedelson

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio has sold a mixed-use property in the city for $7.15 million, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The deal is for 283 Royal Poinciana Way, an 11,640-square-foot office and retail property, and the buyer is an entity affiliated with investor Edward Grace, according to the report. Elion Partners and its joint venture partner Buchanan Partners have landed $155 million in financing from Bank of America for an industrial portfolio in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan is for a 1.33 million-square-foot portfolio that comprises 26 buildings, according to the report. An entity affiliated with Florida...

