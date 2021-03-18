Attys Get $80.6M In Apple IPhone Slowdown Settlement

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge greenlighted a settlement of up to $500 million for iPhone users who accused Apple of deliberately slowing down their devices with an update and granted class counsel $80.6 million in fees after objections from some class members, Apple and government entities that the initial request was too high. In a pair of orders filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila first granted final approval to the settlement, which will see Apple pay out between $310 million and $500 million — which the judge called one of the largest class action settlements in the circuit — then...

