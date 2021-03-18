Dining Co. Looks To Seize Chinese Restaurateur's NYC Condo

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A dining unit of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has asked a New York federal court to let it seize a $10 million condo in midtown Manhattan belonging to ex-Chinese restaurant mogul Zhang Lan, saying her bid to set aside a $142 million arbitral award had failed. The CVC unit, La Dolce Vita Fine Dining Co., asked the court Wednesday to confirm two foreign arbitration awards totaling $142.46 million and also requested the appointment of a receiver to sell the condo property that Zhang Lan, founder of upscale restaurant chain South Beauty Group, bought in 2014, shortly after La Dolce...

